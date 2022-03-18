Sign up
Discuss
196 / 365
Waterfall
Sadly my mum passed away 2 days ago - it was very peaceful and it was her time, but still a bag of mixed emotions. This was a nice walk taken this morning on a walk with my bro...
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and wonderful colours.
March 18th, 2022
Sporen Maken
I am so sorry for your loss. Beautiful peaceful scenery to accompany you and your brother on your rocky path.
March 18th, 2022
Yao RL
One journey done, another begin. Glad to hear that it was very peaceful. Take care. The gentle water flow is nice.
March 18th, 2022
julia
ace
Very sorry to hear.. take care and happy memories.. lovely spot to reflect..
March 18th, 2022
