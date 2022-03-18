Previous
Next
Waterfall by christinav
196 / 365

Waterfall

Sadly my mum passed away 2 days ago - it was very peaceful and it was her time, but still a bag of mixed emotions. This was a nice walk taken this morning on a walk with my bro...
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured and wonderful colours.
March 18th, 2022  
Sporen Maken
I am so sorry for your loss. Beautiful peaceful scenery to accompany you and your brother on your rocky path.
March 18th, 2022  
Yao RL
One journey done, another begin. Glad to hear that it was very peaceful. Take care. The gentle water flow is nice.
March 18th, 2022  
julia ace
Very sorry to hear.. take care and happy memories.. lovely spot to reflect..
March 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise