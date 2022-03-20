Previous
Choices by christinav
198 / 365

Choices

Stand and take the photo or run and don't get wet - choices....
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Yao RL
Take photos, that is my choice.
March 22nd, 2022  
