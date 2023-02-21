Sign up
Photo 534
Tunnel Beach
While in Dunedin we made an early morning trip to Tunnel Beach. A husband dug a tunnel through stone to make access to this beach for his wife and daughters back in the 1870's. Now that's dedication!
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
4
2
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
539
photos
84
followers
95
following
147% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
19th February 2023 5:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
A dedicated husband indeed! Lovely capture.
February 27th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Fabulous silhouetting and framing.
February 27th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Fabulous photo - I love the silhouettes.
February 27th, 2023
julia
ace
It's a fantastic spot.. Great story.. but if I remember rightly had a tragic ending..
February 27th, 2023
