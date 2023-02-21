Previous
Tunnel Beach by christinav
Photo 534

Tunnel Beach

While in Dunedin we made an early morning trip to Tunnel Beach. A husband dug a tunnel through stone to make access to this beach for his wife and daughters back in the 1870's. Now that's dedication!
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Christina

Issi Bannerman ace
A dedicated husband indeed! Lovely capture.
February 27th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Fabulous silhouetting and framing.
February 27th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Fabulous photo - I love the silhouettes.
February 27th, 2023  
julia ace
It's a fantastic spot.. Great story.. but if I remember rightly had a tragic ending..
February 27th, 2023  
