Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 535
The Kepler
NZ'ers will have heard of this. A 4 day walk in Fiordland and is one of our great walks. This is at the end of day 1 where there are some spectacular caves near the hut were we stay the night. Today was grueling - a lot of uphill walking.
Here is a short video of the track if you're interested:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAVfFct-y_I
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
539
photos
84
followers
95
following
147% complete
View this month »
532
533
534
535
536
537
538
539
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
22nd February 2023 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
How I'd love to do that. Super image!
February 27th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Fascinating.
February 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close