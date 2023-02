The Kepler

NZ'ers will have heard of this. A 4 day walk in Fiordland and is one of our great walks. This is at the end of day 1 where there are some spectacular caves near the hut were we stay the night. Today was grueling - a lot of uphill walking.Here is a short video of the track if you're interested: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAVfFct-y_I