The Kepler by christinav
The Kepler

NZ'ers will have heard of this. A 4 day walk in Fiordland and is one of our great walks. This is at the end of day 1 where there are some spectacular caves near the hut were we stay the night. Today was grueling - a lot of uphill walking.

Here is a short video of the track if you're interested: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAVfFct-y_I
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Issi Bannerman ace
How I'd love to do that. Super image!
February 27th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Fascinating.
February 27th, 2023  
