Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 657
The rocky shore
Practicing long exposures
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
657
photos
87
followers
103
following
180% complete
View this month »
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
24th June 2023 6:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wonderful contrasts and colours.
June 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close