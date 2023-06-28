Sign up
Photo 661
Road closed
Yay we are getting some snow on the mountain - last year was an abysmal year, this year is shaping up to be good. You can see the road is closed ahead. There is a blizzard on the mountain which is covered by cloud.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
3
2
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
1st July 2023 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Great shot and wonderful lines, albeit very cold looking.
July 4th, 2023
SandraD
ace
Fantastic shot! It takes me right there.... from my warm couch.
July 4th, 2023
Dianne
Great weather for skiers! Nice image too.
July 4th, 2023
