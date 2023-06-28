Previous
Road closed by christinav
Road closed

Yay we are getting some snow on the mountain - last year was an abysmal year, this year is shaping up to be good. You can see the road is closed ahead. There is a blizzard on the mountain which is covered by cloud.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Christina

@christinav
Great shot and wonderful lines, albeit very cold looking.
July 4th, 2023  
Fantastic shot! It takes me right there.... from my warm couch.
July 4th, 2023  
Dianne
Great weather for skiers! Nice image too.
July 4th, 2023  
