A little dusting by christinav
Photo 703

A little dusting

9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana ace
those mountains look fabulous with their dusting of snow, lovely shot and scene.
August 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
August 14th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Those straight lines, love them. The mountains are nice too 😍
August 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a beautiful panorama fav
August 14th, 2023  
