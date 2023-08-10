Previous
Hardy farmers by christinav
Hardy farmers

It sure is cold in the south. I love visiting the colder climates it is incredibly beautiful but am sure glad I live in the warmer area of nz.
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Christina

