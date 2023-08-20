Previous
Who's your favourite by christinav
Who's your favourite

Me of course (my husband would disagree but as he's not on here so he can't plead his case so you'll have to believe me)!
Although to be fair it's possibly the person who's got the best treats...
Christina

I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Dawn ace
Lol yes probably
August 23rd, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Love this capture in motion and the dof.
August 23rd, 2023  
