Previous
Photo 731
Hen and chicks
or Taranga Island although I believe that's the name of the hen and not the chicks which all have individual names.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
1
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
1st September 2023 7:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Elisa Smith
ace
That light 😍 Beautiful capture.
September 7th, 2023
