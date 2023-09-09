Previous
Sunset over Taranaki by christinav
Photo 734

Sunset over Taranaki

9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Stunning colours fav
September 11th, 2023  
Those colours, just gorgeous.
September 11th, 2023  
gorgeous capture and layers of colour.
September 11th, 2023  
