Previous
Faffing by christinav
Photo 743

Faffing

With long exposure times. This was my favourite as you can still see make out the breaking wave.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise