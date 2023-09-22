Sign up
Photo 747
Seminyak beach
Big waves, balmy weather and good coffee. Our holiday is off to a good start!
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and beach scene, have a wonderful holiday.
September 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks and sounds idyllic
September 24th, 2023
