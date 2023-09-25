Previous
Next
Family time by christinav
Photo 750

Family time

We are having a wonderful time here in Bali, it is sooo hot that I’m only out doing things in the mornings. Unfortunately that means lazing by the pool in the afternoons…..
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
205% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love this, such a great and familiar scene. Did you visit the monkey temple!
September 29th, 2023  
Babs ace
Aw this is so sweet.
September 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise