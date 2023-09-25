Sign up
Photo 750
Family time
We are having a wonderful time here in Bali, it is sooo hot that I’m only out doing things in the mornings. Unfortunately that means lazing by the pool in the afternoons…..
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
2
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
751
photos
89
followers
106
following
205% complete
View this month »
Diana
ace
I love this, such a great and familiar scene. Did you visit the monkey temple!
September 29th, 2023
Babs
ace
Aw this is so sweet.
September 29th, 2023
