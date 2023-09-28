Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 753
Rice field worker
All the more kudos to this guy since I saw the snake eating the frog (
https://365project.org/christinav/365/2023-09-27),
some of the field workers were in bare feet!
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
755
photos
89
followers
106
following
206% complete
View this month »
748
749
750
751
752
753
754
755
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
28th September 2023 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
A nice candid
October 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close