A couple of herons in a rice field by christinav
Photo 754

A couple of herons in a rice field

in the morning sun...
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
A nice shot of the herons
October 10th, 2023  
They are a lovely colour
October 10th, 2023  
