Photo 758
Traffic in Bali
It took over 2 hours to go 35km. Which takes the phrase 'allow a little extra time for travel' to a new level!
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana
ace
Great capture of this typical busy street scene! Been in it already too, a nightmare ;-)
October 19th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great street scene. Typical of certain parts of Indonesia. Patience is a virtue and all that. Hati hati!
October 19th, 2023
