Traffic in Bali by christinav
Traffic in Bali

It took over 2 hours to go 35km. Which takes the phrase 'allow a little extra time for travel' to a new level!
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand.
Diana ace
Great capture of this typical busy street scene! Been in it already too, a nightmare ;-)
October 19th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Great street scene. Typical of certain parts of Indonesia. Patience is a virtue and all that. Hati hati!
October 19th, 2023  
