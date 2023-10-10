Sign up
Photo 761
The monkey chant
The Kecak dance - a Balinese Hindu dance with a chorus of 70 men chanting thorough out.
We were packed in like sardines - no health and safety here!
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
4
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
6th October 2023 11:26pm
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, wow, a tight crowd, right enough, but an interesting looking performance!
October 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
Like sardines in a can! Amazing capture of all the action, especially all the cell phones being used! We saw this about 30 years ago, there was almost nobody there ;-)
October 15th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
haha, funny people look at mobile phone rather than dances.
October 15th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool image
October 15th, 2023
