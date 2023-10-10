Previous
Next
The monkey chant by christinav
Photo 761

The monkey chant

The Kecak dance - a Balinese Hindu dance with a chorus of 70 men chanting thorough out.
We were packed in like sardines - no health and safety here!
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, wow, a tight crowd, right enough, but an interesting looking performance!
October 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
Like sardines in a can! Amazing capture of all the action, especially all the cell phones being used! We saw this about 30 years ago, there was almost nobody there ;-)
October 15th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
haha, funny people look at mobile phone rather than dances.
October 15th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool image
October 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise