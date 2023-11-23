Previous
Takahe by christinav
Photo 809

Takahe

For a while it was believed that the takahe were extinct, since they were re-discovered there have been lots of breeding programmes and reintroducing them into the wild.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful bird!
November 26th, 2023  
Dianne
They are such gorgeous big birds. Where is this?
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise