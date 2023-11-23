Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 809
Takahe
For a while it was believed that the takahe were extinct, since they were re-discovered there have been lots of breeding programmes and reintroducing them into the wild.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
809
photos
93
followers
110
following
221% complete
View this month »
802
803
804
805
806
807
808
809
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
17th November 2023 9:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful bird!
November 26th, 2023
Dianne
They are such gorgeous big birds. Where is this?
November 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close