Photo 823
Maui pulling up the North Island
Maui is a NZ demigod and legend has it he successfully pulled up the North Is of NZ when fishing....
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
2
2
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Elisa Smith
ace
Love the image and the name. Such beautiful light and colours, love the little boat in the distance as well.
December 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
Just like Eliza, I love everything about this beautiful capture.
December 10th, 2023
