Windswept by christinav
Photo 833

Windswept

We headed out last weekend to get some nice golden hour shots, alas the sun stayed hidden behind the clouds.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand.
Diana ace
Perfect capture and title for this lovely scene. We too have many trees that are so windswept.
December 19th, 2023  
