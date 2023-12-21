Sign up
Photo 837
Ball catcher
My daughters dog, it has some greyhound in her and boy can she run fast!
Apologies for the lack of commenting over the past week, I was hosting Christmas this year and enjoying the hustle and bustle of having family over.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
3
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
838
photos
93
followers
111
following
229% complete
View this month »
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Diana
ace
Such lovely action shots, I love the bottom one with the gull.
December 29th, 2023
Babs
ace
Great storytelling
December 29th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fun time
December 29th, 2023
