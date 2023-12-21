Previous
Ball catcher by christinav
Ball catcher

My daughters dog, it has some greyhound in her and boy can she run fast!
Apologies for the lack of commenting over the past week, I was hosting Christmas this year and enjoying the hustle and bustle of having family over.
Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana ace
Such lovely action shots, I love the bottom one with the gull.
December 29th, 2023  
Babs ace
Great storytelling
December 29th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fun time
December 29th, 2023  
