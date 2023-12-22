Sign up
Previous
Photo 838
NZ Kaka
A stop over at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari on my way south for a few days get away.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
2
4
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
838
photos
93
followers
111
following
229% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
28th December 2023 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow what a bird!
December 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and light, such a gorgeous looking bird. Hope you have a wonderful time.
December 29th, 2023
