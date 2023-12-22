Previous
NZ Kaka by christinav
NZ Kaka

A stop over at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari on my way south for a few days get away.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow what a bird!
December 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and light, such a gorgeous looking bird. Hope you have a wonderful time.
December 29th, 2023  
