Tomtit by christinav
Photo 842

Tomtit

or maybe a Robin. I'm not sure.... Unfortunately, it flew away before I could get a look at it's undercarriage. Maybe someone can put me right?
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, such a cute bird with its yellow feet.
December 31st, 2023  
Brian ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 well spotted and captured
December 31st, 2023  
