Photo 843
Unders and overs
The talons of the bird
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
3
2
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Yao RL
ace
somehow, it looks like a medieval warrior.
January 1st, 2024
kali
ace
wow great details
January 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
A wonderful close up and details, those talons sure are weapons!
January 1st, 2024
