Unders and overs by christinav
Unders and overs

The talons of the bird
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Yao RL ace
somehow, it looks like a medieval warrior.
January 1st, 2024  
kali ace
wow great details
January 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful close up and details, those talons sure are weapons!
January 1st, 2024  
