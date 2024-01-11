Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 858
friend or foe
Agapanthus over the sand dune - these are spreading unchecked and while they are pretty they are not native and are fairly invasive.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
1
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
12th January 2024 6:06am
Privacy
Public
Dianne
Definitely foe! Although a great mage.
January 13th, 2024
