Previous
Morning little oystercatcher by christinav
Photo 857

Morning little oystercatcher

Trying to complete the week 2 challenge of breaking the composition rules. 2 attempts here both rather obviously placing the subject in the very corner. I think I like this one better....
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
234% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
You've just posted a couple of incredible photos!!! WOW!
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise