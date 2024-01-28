Previous
Small geyser by christinav
Small geyser

Which current erupts every few minutes. Over the past few years it has not been active due to lower water levels however the last couple of seasons rain has been plentiful!
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Christina

@christinav
Christina
