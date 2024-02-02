Previous
Above the rain by christinav
Above the rain

A mixture of sun and rain yesterday. I was in the sunshine when I was taking this, by the time I got home I was soaked (was wearing a raincoat so the camera was protected!).
2nd February 2024

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
