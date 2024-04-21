Sign up
Previous
Photo 959
Sheds - 21
I am pleased this is not my office! How miserable to be stuck in there all day (especially on rainy days like this).
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
2
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
959
photos
100
followers
113
following
262% complete
952
953
954
955
956
957
958
959
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
6th April 2024 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous find and capture, love the pop of colour on this grey and misty day.
April 21st, 2024
Wylie
ace
Doesn't look like much fun!
April 21st, 2024
