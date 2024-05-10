Sign up
Photo 978
Basking in the sun
I spent the day at the zoo with a photography friend yesterday, so nice to go with someone who's happy to potter about, watch and wait..
10th May 2024
10th May 24
Diana
ace
wonderful capture and gorgeous on black.
I envy you, wish I had someone to potter about with ;-)
May 11th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Friends who potter must be great. Unless they are into every amount of information that they know and must tell you! I had relatives like that!
May 11th, 2024
