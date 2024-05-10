Previous
Basking in the sun by christinav
Basking in the sun

I spent the day at the zoo with a photography friend yesterday, so nice to go with someone who's happy to potter about, watch and wait..
Christina

I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana ace
wonderful capture and gorgeous on black.

I envy you, wish I had someone to potter about with ;-)
May 11th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Friends who potter must be great. Unless they are into every amount of information that they know and must tell you! I had relatives like that!
May 11th, 2024  
