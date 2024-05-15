Sign up
Previous
Photo 983
Baby giraffe
I upped the whites when editing so to differentiate the baby from the mum, but I think maybe I overdid it.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details
julia
ace
Cute .. I think sometime FB and 365 make things a bit over exposed.. or perhaps it's our phones..
May 15th, 2024
