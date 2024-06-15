Previous
The foreshore by christinav
Photo 1014

The foreshore

15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
277% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
lovely simple colour palette
June 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful focus and dof, I love shells.
June 17th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely tones and pov
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise