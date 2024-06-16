Sign up
Photo 1015
It is as truly awful day today - so one taken previously
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
2
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
2
2
1
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
27th January 2024 6:34am
Public
Dianne
ace
I love this - the track leads your eye right into the tree and the nice sky.
June 19th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I haven't seen this before! Fabulous - presume that is a moon or a sun over there!
June 19th, 2024
