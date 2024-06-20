Sign up
Previous
Photo 1019
The shortest day
No need to set the alarm 😊
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
4
4
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1019
photos
104
followers
108
following
279% complete
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
21st June 2024 8:09am
sj.giesman
ace
Lovely sun rays
June 22nd, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Oh wow how good is that!
June 22nd, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Incredible seeing the sun rays through the clouds
June 22nd, 2024
Brigette
ace
Beautiful
June 22nd, 2024
