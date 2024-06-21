Sign up
Photo 1020
Sand strewn
Very windy (yesterday morning) - and you can see the dry sand from above the high tide mark being whisked down the beach into the water.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
2
2
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand.
1021
photos
105
followers
109
following
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
Diana
A stunning capture of this beautiful stretch of beach, I love the waves and curve.
windblown sand is pretty awful on naked legs, I hate doing a beach walk in such windy conditions ;-)
June 23rd, 2024
Dianne
This is a great capture showing a lovely expanse of beach and the way the sand is being blown along.
June 23rd, 2024
