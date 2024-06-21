Previous
Next
Sand strewn by christinav
Photo 1020

Sand strewn

Very windy (yesterday morning) - and you can see the dry sand from above the high tide mark being whisked down the beach into the water.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
279% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A stunning capture of this beautiful stretch of beach, I love the waves and curve.

windblown sand is pretty awful on naked legs, I hate doing a beach walk in such windy conditions ;-)
June 23rd, 2024  
Dianne ace
This is a great capture showing a lovely expanse of beach and the way the sand is being blown along.
June 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise