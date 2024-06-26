Sign up
Previous
Photo 1025
And it all on!!
These 2 were not enjoying each other's company! Not a great shot but it all happened so quick and it was in quite a dark corner.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
2
3
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1025
photos
105
followers
109
following
280% complete
View this month »
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
28th June 2024 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photo
June 29th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Great shot
June 29th, 2024
