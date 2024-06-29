Previous
That's a mighty big stick by christinav
Photo 1028

That's a mighty big stick

And I can't throw it far, but she wouldn't swap it for anything else.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
One of our Golden Retrievers loved sticks so much that he just about drowned bring it ashore - too heavy and too long!
July 1st, 2024  
