Previous
Taranaki by christinav
Photo 1034

Taranaki

My apologies for lack of commenting, we were away for the weekend and I managed to upload a couple of photos however it wouldn't save my comments and was so slow at uploading i gave up!
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise