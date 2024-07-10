Previous
Driving to the view by christinav
Was driving to a lake for some sunrise shots - but had to stop for this one!
Christina

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
July 13th, 2024  
Helen Westerbeke
stunning
July 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture of this beautiful sight, wonderful layers and colour.
July 13th, 2024  
