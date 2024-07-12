Previous
Next
A stand of silver ferns. by christinav
Photo 1041

A stand of silver ferns.

Just a filler - no need to comment
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
285% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene, such wonderful greens and turquoise water.
July 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise