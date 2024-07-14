Previous
Girls can do anything by christinav
Photo 1043

Girls can do anything

A very wet weekend away tramping. I'm second on the right.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Christina

Diana ace
Great fun capture and colours against the grey background. At least you were all properly dressed :-)
July 22nd, 2024  
Carole G ace
It was certainly wet. I moved furniture around instead
July 22nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Such a fun bunch of girls
July 22nd, 2024  
Dianne ace
What fun. Pity the weather didn't play ball.
July 22nd, 2024  
