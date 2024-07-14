Sign up
Photo 1043
Girls can do anything
A very wet weekend away tramping. I'm second on the right.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
4
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1046
photos
105
followers
110
following
286% complete
View this month »
Diana
ace
Great fun capture and colours against the grey background. At least you were all properly dressed :-)
July 22nd, 2024
Carole G
ace
It was certainly wet. I moved furniture around instead
July 22nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Such a fun bunch of girls
July 22nd, 2024
Dianne
ace
What fun. Pity the weather didn't play ball.
July 22nd, 2024
