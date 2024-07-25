Previous
Purple hour by christinav
Purple hour

The nice thing about winter is that you don't have to get up too early to catch it!
25th July 2024 25th Jul 24

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Dianne ace
Love this pov.
July 27th, 2024  
kali ace
I still miss it, too cold out!
July 27th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
July 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love it, fav.
July 27th, 2024  
julia ace
Love the lumpy foreground.
July 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such wonderful tones and textures, I love the sand.
July 27th, 2024  
