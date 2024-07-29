Sign up
Previous
Photo 1058
manuka flower
f stop practice: f4, f7 and f13.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
3
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1058
photos
105
followers
110
following
289% complete
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Kathy A
ace
Very nice, f4 is my favourite
July 30th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
All so pretty - Manuka as in Manuka honey?
July 30th, 2024
haskar
ace
The best honeys! f4 is the best
July 30th, 2024
