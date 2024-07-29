Previous
manuka flower by christinav
Photo 1058

manuka flower

f stop practice: f4, f7 and f13.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
289% complete

Kathy A ace
Very nice, f4 is my favourite
July 30th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
All so pretty - Manuka as in Manuka honey?
July 30th, 2024  
haskar ace
The best honeys! f4 is the best
July 30th, 2024  
