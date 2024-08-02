Previous
Work day wind down by christinav
Work day wind down

Sometimes after work I meet up with a friend to climb a local hill/mt but it was closed this week so we did a more relaxing river walk which I hadn’t done for years. Just a phone long exposure.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Christina

@christinav
