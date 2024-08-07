Previous
Another day another dollar by christinav
Photo 1065

Another day another dollar

Winter always feels a bit like groundhog day.... I have to remind myself I am lucky to live where I do and that I have this on my doorstep.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Glorious view in any season!
August 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise