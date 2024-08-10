Sign up
Previous
Photo 1069
The top of the waterfall - colour
Not sure which one I like better, colour or b &w, a slightly different perspective both taken with my mobile but one with the .5 lens and the other with just the std lens
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
2
2
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana
ace
I love these colours, also great on black.
August 11th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful in colour but more dramatic in b&w
August 11th, 2024
