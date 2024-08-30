Sign up
Photo 1088
A little rain won’t stop us
This was taken a few weeks ago and is just a filler. It’s after the finish of a tramp, but still needing to walk to the house we were staying at.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
4
3
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
1089
photos
105
followers
110
following
298% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
20th July 2024 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Fun…
September 1st, 2024
Barb
ace
Great b&w!
September 1st, 2024
mike
ace
excellent b&w
September 1st, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful picture
September 1st, 2024
