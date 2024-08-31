Previous
There’s a storm out at sea by christinav
There’s a storm out at sea

And these gulls were on the move
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Beverley ace
Gorgeous capture, the peeping yellow cloud is sooo warming.. very beautiful
September 1st, 2024  
carol white ace
Great capture
September 1st, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot fv!
September 1st, 2024  
Agnes ace
Wonderful
September 1st, 2024  
Barb ace
Marvelous capture!
September 1st, 2024  
