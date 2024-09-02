Sign up
Previous
Photo 1091
Rakaia gorge
It was blowing a gale yesterday. Some spots on this walk were nice and sheltered, then round a corner and was nearly sent flying!
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
3
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1091
photos
105
followers
111
following
298% complete
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
2nd September 2024 11:19am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Krista Marson
ace
looks like a nice spot
September 2nd, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful shot!
September 2nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a beautiful composition
September 2nd, 2024
