Rakaia gorge by christinav
Rakaia gorge

It was blowing a gale yesterday. Some spots on this walk were nice and sheltered, then round a corner and was nearly sent flying!
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Krista Marson ace
looks like a nice spot
September 2nd, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful shot!
September 2nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a beautiful composition
September 2nd, 2024  
